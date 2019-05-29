New RET Partners forecast more county growth

MOUNT GILEAD — Carol Lessick and Connie Watson celebrated the opening of Real Estate Technology Partners newest office with a recent party and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

Lessick said they are happy to be with the brokerage of Robb Harpster and Carol Ciroli, who have combined for 43 years of experience in real estate sales.

“There is tremendous growth potential in this Morrow County market,” Harpster said. “Numbers don’t lie and the numbers show low cost and high potential for sales.”

RETP real estate consultant Carol Lessick is pleased with the association with RET Partners. “Their technology is state of the art and fabulous,” Lessick said.

Harpster said their goal with technology is exposing properties to the largest possible numbers.

Both Ciroli and Harpster agree that the Mount Gilead office with Lessick and Watson is a good fit with RETP. “We have agents that are all a cut above,” Harpster said.

Lessick and Harpster agreed that it is the personal connections in the community in service and daily living that are the most valuable in the real estate business.

The Mount Gilead RETP office is at 127 N. Main St. Their website is www.mtgileadretp.com and phone is 419-751-4351.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_RET.jpg