COUNTRY GUYS AND GALS 4-H NEWS

Country Guys and Gals held its 3rd meeting on May 19.

We held our meeting at the fairgrounds so we could plant flowers in some of the flower barrels. We filled some around the rabbit and goat barn.

We passed out entry forms and project books.

Thing we discussed was our car wash and bake sale, quality assurance, still project judging and skillathon, animal weigh in and tattooing, and discussed clover bud activates that are coming up.

Demonstrations were given by Serenity Bailey on properly worming a dog, Megan Beck on how to properly apply a pack to a goat and Katie Snider on different types of seeds.

Our club also placed flags at Glendale Cemetery in Cardington on May 24 for Memorial Day.

