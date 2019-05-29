Attending the recent 91st Ohio State FFA convention were 41 members of the Cardington FFA.

The convention was held May 2-3 and on the first morning there were many interviews for the chapter. Dylan Goodman was interviewed for his Sheep Production Proficiency, placing first in the state. He will be moving on to the Nationals.

Kyle Snyder and Camrie Meyers interviewed on behalf of the chapter in the area of Growing Leaders with the chapter placing as one of the Top Ten chapters in the state of Ohio.

Delisa and Dylan Goodman were interviewed on behalf of the chapter in the area of Building Communities and the chapter again placed as one of the top ten chapters in the state.

Following the interviews, Erin Wollett, chapter advisor and Delisa Goodman attended a Golden Owl Award Luncheon where Miss Wollett was recognized for her outstanding achievements as an FFA instructor.

During the first session of the convention, the Cardington chapter was recognized for Charitable Gift Giving throughout the year. Later, Liam Warren and and Brydon Ratliff attended a delegate dinner where they represented the chapter as Cardington FFA delegates and voted for the 2019-2010 state officer team.

During the second session Dylan Goodman was awarded first in the state for his Sheep Production Proficiency. Chapter members enjoyed entertainment in the trampoline port in Columbus that evening.

During the third session the next day, the chapter was recognized as a Gold rated chapter, the Top 10 chapter in the area of growing leaders, Top 10 chapter in the area of Building Communities and an overall Top 10 chapter in the state of Ohio.

During the fourth session, Grace Struck was recognized for being a Gold Rated Secretary, Liam Warren, a Gold rated treasurer and Tess Ruehrmund a gold-rated reporter.

During the last session of the convention Sam West-Miller played his saxophone in the state FFA band.

The chapter’s state degree recipients, the highest degree a member can receive can receive in the state, are Gabby Snodgrass, Connor Shinaberr, Jacob Levering, Logan Doubikin, Liam Warren, Deven Speck, Tommy Carsner and Daniel Kill.

The chapter thanks Mrs. Levering, Mrs. Clapham, Mrs. Warren, Mrs. Struck and Mrs. Meyers for chaperoning the trip.

