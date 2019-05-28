Veterans ride in Cardington Memorial Day parade

A total of 40 units walked the parade route in Cardington on Memorial Day. An estimated 1,000 people viewed the parade with many units escorting veterans.

The parade was led by the Capital City Pipes and Drums and the Cardington- Lincoln High School marching band.

Judged as the first place parade entry was the Cardington Pee Wee Baseball team. Second place winner was the Cardington-Lincoln High School girls softball yeam and third place winner was the Maceyko Softball Team.

The parade route concluded at Glendale Union Cemetery where the message was delivered by Roger Friend, American Legion First Vice Commander.

The parade was sponsored by Friends of Cardington.

The Capital City Pipes and Drums march in the Cardington Memorial Day parade. The group played several numbers including “Amazing Grace” in the Veterans Park and again at the conclusion of the Glendale Union Cemetery service. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Capitol-City-Pipes-and-Drums.jpg The Capital City Pipes and Drums march in the Cardington Memorial Day parade. The group played several numbers including “Amazing Grace” in the Veterans Park and again at the conclusion of the Glendale Union Cemetery service. Photos by LeAnne Gompf Bob Gompf, 93, a World War II veteran, was the passenger in a 1989 Humvee driven by Adam Graves in the Cardington Memorial Day Parade. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Bob-Gompf-in-HumVee-1-.jpg Bob Gompf, 93, a World War II veteran, was the passenger in a 1989 Humvee driven by Adam Graves in the Cardington Memorial Day Parade. Photos by LeAnne Gompf Jim Fisher drives a 1961 Ford Galaxy convertible in the Cardington parade. His passengers included 101-year-old Marge Breckner, and Steve Breckner, a U.S. Army veteran and Jim Garrison, a Marine veteran, all of Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Jim-Fisher-driving-convertible-2-.jpg Jim Fisher drives a 1961 Ford Galaxy convertible in the Cardington parade. His passengers included 101-year-old Marge Breckner, and Steve Breckner, a U.S. Army veteran and Jim Garrison, a Marine veteran, all of Cardington. Photos by LeAnne Gompf