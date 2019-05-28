Summer fun set at Perry Cook Library

JOHNSVILLE — Perry Cook Memorial Public Library is preparing to blast off into summer fun with this year’s summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories.”

The theme honors the 50th anniversary of the first Moon Walk, which occurred July 20, 1960, and lends itself as a focus for entertainers, programs, and reading challenges. Reading logs for all ages are available at the library beginning May 28th.

Our weekly Wednesday entertainment programs begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free. The schedule of entertainers includes:

June 5: Drummunity! Rhythmic fun—Lori brings the drums and everyone gets to play them!

June 12: Scott Sopata’s Steel Drum. Enjoy a wide range of musical styles with a cool island sound.

June 19: Jeff Nicholas Art. Illustrations, poems, stories, and out-of-this-world “draw along” characters.

June 26: Whiz Bang Science Show. Join Dr. Dave for a morning of scientific fun and games.

July 8: One Exotic Zoo. Learn about and interact with exotic animals.

July 10: Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular. Dr. Cletus Beaker’s unique twist on science and experiments.

July 17: Didgeridoo Down Under. Autstralia-themed fusion of music, culture, science, comedy and more.

Bug Tusslers, a gardening program for children ages 5-10, kicks off June 3 at 10 a.m. Plant a garden, taste the produce, and create some garden art. This class meets Mondays in June and July.

There will be two kids craft days this summer, June 11 and July 2, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A variety of crafts across all age groups. Lego Club also meets June 5 and July 3, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Kids aged 5 and older build using the theme of the month.

Art Labs for teens and adults meet June 20 and July 18 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. June’s art project is a folded page journal and July’s is a painted cactus rock garden. White Elephant Bingo for adults also continues through the summer, meeting June 13 and July 11 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Two family workshops occur on June 27th and July 25th, at 6:30 pm. Child and adult will work together on painted paper kites in June and magnetic slime in July.

All ages are invited to a free concert and the Digital Bookmobile event in June. Hungrytown, the folk duo of Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson will perform June 18th at 6:30 pm. Hungrytown has earned a reputation for their authenticity and quality of their songwriting. Admission is free, so stop by for an evening of amazing music. And visit OverDrive’s Digital Bookmobile on June 28th, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm, to learn about ematerials, try out the gadget gallery, and get advice about checking out electronic materials on your specific device.

Perry Cook is also collaborating with the other Morrow County libraries again this summer on the Adult Summer Reading program and free Thursday movies at the Capitol Theatre in Mount Gilead. Please visit our webpage, www.perrycooklibrary.org, Facebook page, or pick up a copy of our summer program guide at the circulation desk for a schedule and registration requirements for our summer events. We look forward to seeing you at the library!

Lori Fithian’s Drummunity! kicks off weekly Wednesday entertainers on June 5 at 10:30 am. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Lori-Fithian.jpg Lori Fithian’s Drummunity! kicks off weekly Wednesday entertainers on June 5 at 10:30 am. Courtesy Photo