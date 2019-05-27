COMMUNITY CALENDAR

May 31

Morrow County EMS & 911 Center Relay for Life benefit spaghetti dinner, Johnsville Fire Dept. 7478 County Road 242. Serving 4-8 p.m.

June 1

Community Breakfast at Cardington American Legion Post #97. Serving 7-10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Free will donation.

Morrow County Veterans Memorial ceremony. Memorial bricks of area service members will be dedicated, 47 E. High St., Mount Gilead (next to Courthouse). Event begins at 11 a.m.

June 2

The Knox Community Jazz Orchestra brings its swinging sound back to Ariel-Foundation Park, to kick off the park’s 2019 summer concert series. The free concert begins at 6 p.m. at the Schnormeier Event Center. Reserved tables are available for $25 in advance by calling 740-501-9293.

Animal Magic, June 2, 2 p.m., Selover Public Library outdoor pavilion in Chesterville. Kick off Selover Library’s Summer Reading program with Animal Magic, who will bring a variety of exotic live animals. Free.

June 3

Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Legacy (Farmstead) Restaurant, 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

June 5

A2 Magic, 1:30 p.m., Selover Public Library outdoor pavilion in Chesterville. Free.

June 10-July 13

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library programs and activities. Registration for the program will start May 28 and continue through the first few weeks of the program. The library has scheduled entertainers every Wednesday at 11 a.m., crafts every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tail Waggin’ Tutors every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information call the library at 419-864-8181 or check their Facebook page.

June 14-15

Yee Haw Vacation Bible School: Celebrating God’s Greatest Gift, Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Ages 3 and potty-trained through 6th grade. Free, but you may register online atwww.freshfaithnaz.org. Questions, call 419-751-7065.

June 15

The 2019 Marion Popcorn Festival all-pageant informational meeting, 2-4 p.m., at bluefusion Entertainment, 1340 Mount Vernon Avenue, Marion. The pageants will be held the first weekend of August at River Valley High School. For information, contact Lynn Jamison at lynnjamison2017@gmail.com or 614-205-9349.

June 17

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors regular meeting, 4:30 p.m., Cardington Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The public is invited.

American Red Cross Blood Drives

June 1, Cardington First UMC. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 6, Washington Township Trustee Building. 3612 Cemetery Road, Iberia. 1:30-6:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

