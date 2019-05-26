Severe thunderstorm warming today through 8:15 a.m. for Morrow, Crawford counties

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Morrow and Crawford counties in north central Ohio Until 815 AM

At 723 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sycamore to 6 miles southwest of Bucyrus to near Cardington, moving east at 45 mph.

This storm can included 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Damage to trees and power lines are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include… Bucyrus, Mount Gilead, Galion, Crestline, Cardington, Ashley, New Washington, Chesterville, Chatfield, Sparta, Benton, Edison, Marengo, Tiro, Fulton, North Robinson, Oceola, Sulpher Springs, Iberia and Shauck.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.