Hoof Hearted: Brewing IPAs with heart and humor

MARENGO — One of Morrow County’s best kept secrets is now out for the whole world to enjoy. Hoof Hearted Brewing Company, in the rolling hills just south of Marengo now has regular weekend hours for their restaurant and bar.

Operations manager Braden Volk shared their story with Women United at their recent dinner event.

Volk said the brewery started with the idea of two brothers, Jarrod and Ryan Bichon, and their friend Trevor Williams. The three were on a ski trip in Breckenridge, Colorado, when they had a vision of opening a craft brewery in Central Ohio.

However, the dream was quickly squelched when they realized the investment it would take to start up a brewery in the Columbus market. The permit alone would be $4,000. Fortunately a Marengo friend, Tim Haas offered them the property where they were able to build and start brewing.

They saved additional money by using equipment they made and assembled.

Their first IPAs were brewed in 2011. After selling their brews successfully in a few bars and restaurants in Columbus, they opened Hoof Heated bar/restaurant on Fourth Street at 10th in Columbus.

Hoof Hearted IPAs now have a fan following in several states as well as internationally. This spring they were invited to Copenhagen, Denmark, to the Mikkeller Beer Celebration where they served their brews.

Volk believes it’s both the beer and the relaxed atmosphere they provide that brings people in to enjoy their bar in Columbus. Last year they opened the restaurant and bar at 300 County Road 26 on weekends.

“We wanted to bring people out in this area to experience the vibe and music,” Volk said. “That’s how we won them over in Columbus.”

The ladies of Women United commented on how light and open the atmosphere of Hoof Hearted is. Seating is colorful and the wall murals are “something to talk about.”

The owners’ quirky humor shows through in the painting on the walls as well as the Hoof Hearted name (say it fast.) Their beers have names like Voltan-imperial stout, Musk of the Minotaur IPA, Everybody wants some – double IPA and I wanna be a cowboy too – sour IPA.

Other non-alcoholic beverages and wine are also served, along with food, in their restaurants.

Hoof Hearted operations manager Braden Volk prepares a beverage for customers. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_hoofhearted.jpg Hoof Hearted operations manager Braden Volk prepares a beverage for customers. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel