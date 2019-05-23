Free, reduced meal programs set

Cardington-Lincoln and Highland Local Schools announced its 2019-2020 program year policy for free and reduced-price meals for students unable to pay the full price meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast, After School Care Snack Programs.

Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. The Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines will be used to determine eligibility.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.