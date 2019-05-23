Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:15 a.m. today

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Crawford, Morrow, Richland, Ashland, Marion, Huron, western Medina and Lorain counties until 8:15 a.m.

At 7:32 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Sandusky to near Prospect, moving east at 60 mph.

Wind gusts of 70 mph and damging hail are possible. Considerable tree damage is possible, as is damage to roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include… Lorain, Elyria, Mansfield, Marion, Ashland, Norwalk, Bucyrus, Vermilion, Mount Gilead, Brunswick, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Galion, Shelby, Grafton, Willard, Ontario, Lexington and Wellington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.