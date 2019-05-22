Meeting at Richard Sears’ home, for Dream Chasers on May 19.

All members and advisors were present for the club meeting and saw a demonstration on model rockets.

Members lists were given to all advisors project and animal entry forms were passed out and returned to advisors to take to take to extension office. Junior fair books were passed out at the meeting.

The club talked about making picture thank-you cards to be given to buyers at the sale. The club decided to wear white overcoat for showmanship.

The club discussed doing a fun day before fair and also ordering club shirts. We picked up 13 bags of trash and 6 bags of aluminum cans. The club cleaned eight miles of roadsides.

Project judging is July 17. Our next meeting is June 15 at 1 p.m. Members will need to bring a drawing for the shirts to be voted on at the next meeting.