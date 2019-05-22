Transitions class works with youngsters

MOUNT GILEAD — On Friday, May 17, the senior transitions class from Mount Gilead High School had a story and activity day for the kindergarteners from Park Avenue Elementary School.

The 62 seniors worked in groups of four to choose a children’s book and design a game or activity for the smaller Indians to do, either during the story or after.

The activities included drumming, monkeys jumping on the bed, making green eggs and ham, and marching in big shoes. Some of the kindergarteners colored or drew pictures, while others played a life-sized board game. The kindergarteners moved to a new group of seniors and a new book and activity every six minutes.

One senior group had five-gallon buckets with drum sticks. The children drummed along with the monkeys in the “Hand, Hand, Finger, Thumb” story, then played a few drumming games after the story was finished.

The experience of working with young children was enjoyed by the seniors and taught them many life skills while “paying it forward to future high school students.