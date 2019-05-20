MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

May 9-15

Litter warning

A woman was given a warning for littering after throwing a fast food chain bat out of the card window on Chartwell Street.

Warrant served

A woman who was locked out of her car on West High Street had a misdemeanor warrant out of Richland County. She was arrested without incident.

Man arrested

A suspicious man was reported outside a residence on Chartwell Street. He was also seen at residences on Willow Lane and North Delaware Street. He was charged with three counts of criminal trespass and cited for disorderly conduct.

Minor crash

A vehicle was hit in the rear by another at North Main and West Union streets, with minor damage to the vehicle that caused the crash.

Fight reported

Officer responded to assist at Dollar General in Cardington for report of a fight. Subjects were separated and one left the scene prior to police arrival.

Disorderly conduct

Two men were cited for disorderly conduct for a fight on West High Street. One had accused the other of slashing his tires.

Attempted burglary

A Westview Drive resident reported someone tried to break into his residence. Entry was not gained and nothing was taken.

Store theft

Employees at Drug Mart reported a shoplifting incident.

Locked out

A woman said she locked herself out of her residence on Lincoln Avenue. Officers were able to get into her back door.

Warrants

A man was served multiple warrants out of Crawford County in a parking lot on West Marion Road.