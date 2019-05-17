Posted on May 17, 2019 by Anthony Conchel Woodside Village Balloon Launch Features, News, Top Stories Woodside Village Care Center released balloons on Friday, May 17 as residents and staff celebrated National Skilled Care Week, May 12-18. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Live Soulfully.” Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments