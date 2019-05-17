Marengo United Methodist Church turns 160

MARENGO — The Marengo United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 160th anniversary on June 9 during their 10 a. m. worship service. They are inviting anyone who has been a part of the church or community through its many years.

Whether you attended, were married there, attended Vacation Bible School, God’s Kids, Bright Beginnings Preschool, or came to their community dinners and events, all are welcome to join in the celebration. There will be cake, historical memorabilia and fellowship after worship.

The church started out on land donated by Robert L Noe ½ miles north of Marengo in 1859. The church was later moved to the present site to be a closer part of the village in 1876. Different remodels and additions happened throughout the years and one of the biggest changes in 2002 the Family Life Service (multi-purpose room).

Also, on the church’s calendar is Vacation Bible School called Hee-Yaw from June 18-20 from 9 a.m. to noon, with lunch included.

