C-L set to graduate 65 seniors

CARDINGTON — A class of 65 seniors was approved for graduation when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met in regular session May 13.

The board approved the report of district treasurer Jon Mason who said income tax collection had been received and was about the same as last year.

He noted “We’re two months from finishing out the year and what we’re projecting for expenditures, conservatively, will end up better than last year- overall a positive year,” he said.

He explained the AP Government Services Group program as a group working with the district to provide specification and scope of work to repair and seal coat all the parking lots at the high school and intermediate buildings.”We will soon be sending this scope of work out to contractors to bid in the coming weeks.”

The board agreed to move forward with bidding this work through AP.

In other business:

• Superintendent Brian Petrie said a board member had nominated two local businesses to the OSBA Business Honor Roll for 2019. He noted the donations for many years by Gale Slack, Singing Springs Nursery, who is an advocate of the school and has hired many students and graduates for summer work and provided flowers for many of the school events through the years.

Also cited was Cardington Yutaka Technologies Inc., which has provided funds for the athletic department and given students the opportunity to visit their business and explore the areas for jobs including engineering.

Petrie offered his appreciation to the district teachers and the effort they make to develop goodwill while teaching “has to be one of the world’s toughest jobs,” he commented while saluting them.

He said there are four new sponsors of the Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation: Burr Farms, First Federal Bank, Auxiliary Unit 97 and Trinity Safety Consultant and they have combined to furnish books, binders, back packs and other supplies for K-6 students for the 2020 school year. He extended appreciation to this organization for their help.

• The board approved the following donations: $1060.10 from St. John Lutheran Church to pay off lunch accounts at at the end of the year; a donation from the Class of 196 in the amount of $2100 to the elementary building and a $200 donation from Suz-E-Qs to the elementary school.

• Petrie said the ODE had given their approval for the summer lunch program which will begin June 6 and end August 16. Food will be provided at the Cardington Parking lot next to the pool and also at the Mount Gilead Pool.

He said they would be working with the Cardington Public library during their summer reading program to deliver meals during those hours.

• Petrie also discussed the budget update from the Ohio House bill increasing funding for wrap around services for students. “I’m encouraged the House version increases the funding for this,” he said.

He said there are indications there may be some relief as far as substitute teachers are concerned, length of time they can stay at an assignment so people won’t have to be moved in and out after five or six days. These changes were proposed in the House.

The board will meet next on May 21 for scholarship interviews.