Local real estate owners graduates Century 21 academy

MOUNT GILEAD — Chris & Leigh Conant, Owners of CENTURY 21 Gold Standard, recently attended the CENTURY 21 International Management Academy (IMA).

The 3 and 1/2-day academy, held periodically throughout the year, is such a success that the brand now offers it three times annually, twice at the corporate headquarters of Century 21 Real Estate LLC in Madison, N.J. and once at a remote location in the USA.

“One of the biggest benefits of being an independent broker or manager in the CENTURY 21 System is that it offers industry-leading training to help us build a world-class business,” Chris Conant said.

“The ideas and information shared at the academy will help CENTURY 21 Gold Standard to better serve our customers and the community.”

The academy features a strategic overview of the brand’s comprehensive suite of tools and technologies and how to leverage them, and other techniques, into effective real estate brokerage management. Subject matter experts also take IMA participants through the inner workings of how to incorporate strategy and proper planning to take their operations to the next level, and Michael Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate, ends the IMA with his congratulations and words of encouragement to all the students.

“The hard work and dedication from the IMA students to CENTURY 21 Real Estate is valued deeply,” Miedler said. “They are making a real difference within the industry and more importantly, with real estate consumers in the local markets that they live and work.”