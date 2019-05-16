MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through May 15

Ethan Godfrey and Natalie Nichols.

Baylen Houston and Alicia Summers.

Tyler Ison and Taylor Hack.

Dustin McClintock and Amanda Goulding.

Ronald Miracle and Sharon Harris.

Drake Robinson and Lychele Dials.

Dylan Sims and Sarah Parks.

Joshua Suarez and Jasmine Plummer.

John Wallis and Emily Levings.

Wayne Yoder and Rachel Schlabach.

PROBATE COURT

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Mildred Petruska.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Judith Ellen Collard.

Entry approving fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Peter Patton.

Motion to dispense with appraisal of real estate and adopt Morrow County Auditor’s appraised value in the estate of Gary D. Dye.

Entry approving settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Lori Lee Cassady.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of William Michael Pfaff.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Marjorie C. Clark.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of John C. Hawbaker Jr.

Application for transfer of motor vehicles (8) in estate of Joe Gordon Acker.

Entry setting hearing, May 30, 8:40 a.m., in estate of David B. Carter.

Entry setting hearing, June 26, 1:30 p.m., in estate of DJ McClenathan.

Entry setting hearing, June 5, 9 a.m., in estate of Lois Marie Robinson.

Entry setting hearing, June 26, 10 a.m. in estate of William E. Saum.

Motion to dispense with appraisal of real estate and adopt Morrow County Auditor’s appraised value in the estate of Jackie L. Patrick.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Ilena Mae Sturgeon.

Entry approving fiduciary; letters of authority in estate Melvin C. Johnson.

Entry approving fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Betty L. Richardson.

Entry setting hearing, July 17, 9 a.m., in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Entry setting hearing, May 28, 2 p.m., in estate of Lee Dee Fox.

Entry approving fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Larry Albert Staup.

Entry relieving estate from administration in estate of Karen S. Fitzpatrick.

Entry granting motion to dispense with appraisal; admitting will to probate; relieving estate from administration in estate of Donna Jean James.

Application to probate will; certificate of death filed; certificate of service of notice of probate of will in estate of Mary Ann Smith.

Application for transfer of motor vehicle; certificate of title examination in estate of Harold C. Clinger.

Application to admit foreign records in estate of Thomas S. Myser.