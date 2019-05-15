Memorial Day events slated in county

There are several Memorial Day services in Morrow County on Monday, May 27.

Cardington

“Honor and Sacrifice” is the theme of the Cardington Memorial Day observance.

The day will begin with registration for the parade at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 97 home on Park Street. The parade will step off at 12:45 p.m. and will pause at the Veterans’ Park on West Main and Park streets where the Capitol City Pipes and Drums, of Columbus, will perform.

The Rifle Squad from Post 97 will follow with a tribute to veterans who died the past year: Ray Bauman, Kenneth Beveridge, Thomas Edward Ray, Sr., Bernard Piper and John Wolford

The parade, led by the Cardington-Lincoln High School marching band under the direction of John Brehm, will follow the route to the Glendale Cemetery where the program will be conducted by members of American Legion Post 97, Auxiliary Unit 97 and SAL Squadron 97.

The speaker will be Roger L. Friend, Department First Vice Commander. He is a graduate of Utica Sr. High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving 22 years and eight months combined active and reserve time.

He has held all offices in the American Legion beginning with serving his home Post 804 as commander. He is currently appointed to the National Security Council and the National Legislative Council Post 97 Commander Jim Crawford will conduct the program during which he will lead the MIA service.

Giving the Gettysburg Address will be Chantress DeWitt and and Logan’s Orders will be delivered by Grace Struck. Both girls are delegates to the 2019 session of Buckeye Girls State.

Jerry Ruth, Post 97 chaplain, will lead the opening and closing prayers.

Friends of Cardington, sponsor of the parade, will be awarding a first, second and third prize to the Most Patriotic entries in the parade.

Active and retired military personnel are invited to join units in the parade.

Free swimming will be offered at the Cardington Swimming Pool later in the day from 5 to 7 p.m.

Fulton

Pat Drouhard, retired Cardington-Lincoln School superintendent and lifelong historian, will be the speaker at the Fulton Memorial Day program.

There is no parade this year and the program will begin at 10 am. in the Fulton Cemetery. The Cardington-Lincoln High School band, directed by John Brehm, will provide music.

Mayor Terri Hickman will conduct the service during which Luke Goers, Cardington-Lincoln High School sophomore, will give the Gettysburg Address and Nancy Ciccone, Fulton village council member, will present Logan’s Orders.

A member of the Vineyard Church will give the invocation and benediction and members of Jenkins-Vaughan American Legion Post 97 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 97 will give the Rifle Salute.

Bryn Zion Cemetery

Bryn Zion Cemetery located at 5520 Co. Rd. 240 Mt. Gilead at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

This year’s speaker will be Kenneth J. Davies, graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Davies served as a Captain with the Army’s Corps of Engineer’s/Airborne, Air Assault Team from 1985-1992.

Participating in the program will be the combined Color Guard from the Nelson E. Campbell Jr. VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS post 87, led by Commander Dan Fricke.

Invocation and benediction by Pastor Jeff Hubschman of Bryn Zion Baptist Church.

“Taps” will be played by Liam Shotwell and singing of the National Anthem will be performed by Leigh Conant. Residents are asked to bring flags for the individual flag dedication that will be re-dedicated by Betty Richey.

Veterans of all wars and conflicts are encouraged to attend. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the church.

Call Ric Lyle at 419-564-5438.

Iberia

Memorial Day breakfast will be held at the Charles Cramer Community Center from 7-10 a.m. Freewill donation to benefit Northmor Community Scholarships.

Parade and ceremony at Iberia Cemetery at 1 p.m.

