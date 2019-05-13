Cardington grad cheers, dances for Monsters

Destiny Williamson, of Cardington, has completed her first season cheering and dancing for The Cleveland Monsters AHL professional hockey team.

The 2016 Cardington-Lincoln High School graduate is also an instructor with the Academy of Rising Stars in Cardington where she trained and danced from the age of three years and was instructed by her mother.

Destiny was also coached by her mother during the years she was a high school cheerleader at Cardington.

The daughter of Mark and Tracy Williamson, Destiny said she enjoyed her experience with the Cleveland Monsters dance team and looks forward to continuing her training and furthering her career in dance.

Destiny Williamson, who completed her first season cheering and dancing for the Cleveland Monsters AHL professional hockey team. Courtesy Photo