Highland FFA holds banquet

SPARTA — As this year comes to an end, the Highland FFA held its annual banquet to recognize our chapter’s achievements, enjoy a nice meal and to celebrate everything that we have accomplished this year.

At banquet, individuals from our chapter were recognized for all that they’ve done throughout the year. Chapter members that have participated in different events and competitions were called on stage to be awarded.

Some of these awards were the Star-Greenhand to Myles Jordan, the Star Chapter Farmer to Mary Thomas, Jeff Howard Memorial Award to Abigail Erdy, Star Senior to Gracie Hinkle and Bridget Oder and the 110 percent award sponsored by Ag Credit to Cailin Smith.

The Honorary Chapter Degree went to Megan Oder. Austin Schauer received the Garry Shaffer Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Shaffer Family. Chapter Members received plaques, pins and other awards as tokens for their achievements.

We want to thank the Shaffer family, Ag Credit, Luke Swetland and the entire Highland community for their continued support of our FFA Chapter.

We’ve enjoyed many things this year as a chapter. Also displayed during the banquet, is our chapter slideshow. This slideshow takes us back to everything that we have done this year. It brings us back to all of the good times and memories that we have had together as a chapter.

We hope to never forget the good times that we have had together in FFA.

Highland FFA members enjoyed an awards banquet recently to celebrate their successes. Shown here is the officer team for 2018-19. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Highland-FFA.jpg Highland FFA members enjoyed an awards banquet recently to celebrate their successes. Shown here is the officer team for 2018-19. Courtesy Photo