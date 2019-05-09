Mount Gilead again part of Tree City USA

MOUNT GILEAD — For the 32nd year, the village is part of Tree City USA.

It was named a 2018 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Mount Gilead achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.

It also creates a sense of community pride, Lambe said.

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planned and maintained, a news release states. They help to provide the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among the many benefits.

