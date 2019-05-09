Bonecutters donate to Helpline

MOUNT GILEAD — HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter family as part of the Bonecutters’ monthly Charitable Giving Campaign. Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented the check May 3 at the Morrow County HelpLine office at 950 Meadow Drive, Suite B.

On hand to accept the donation were Executive Director Sue Hanson, Administrative Assistant Coriena Anderson, Lead Hotline Specialist Alyson Lanning, and Tamika Vinson-Reid, Marketing and Development Director.

HelpLine is the local, toll-free crisis support and, information and referral hotline for people living in Delaware and Morrow Counties. They are committed to empowering people through knowledge and resources, HelpLine facilitates the recovery and stability of the emotional, financial and information needs of the Delaware and Morrow County communities.

“We are pleased to have received this donation from the Bonecutter Family Trust. With 1 out of every 5 families facing food insecurity, we will use these funds to purchase additional emergency supplies such as non-perishable food items for families in need within our community,” Hanson said.

Lanning added, “As the community’s go-to for supporting and empowering change, we’ve helped almost 600 adults and children with their emergency needs after-hours in 2018. We are seeing the numbers increase each month, so this donation will help us continue to meet these needs. Many times, people access our services through our 24/7 hotline or texting service when other food pantries or points of help in the community are closed.

“In essence, we’re the back up to the back up, ensuring that our residents have ongoing access to emergency help. We often find that people may call or text us for one reason, but as we listen we began to unearth other associated issues or unmet needs. Whether its food insecurity, depression or thoughts of suicide, we’re here to guide those who are living in quiet desperation and depend on us to be a place of hope, help and healing.”

Krista Bonecutter said everyone faces times in their life where an extra helping hand is needed.

“It’s comforting to know that Helpline is available to help navigate through those tough times when they don’t know where else to turn. It speaks to the character and caring of our local citizenry.”

The Bonecutters are awarding a $1,000 donation every month, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, applying is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook Page, Bonecutter Hollow at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutters/

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or via email to: info@bonecutter.net

At the check presentation are, from left, Tamika Vinson-Reid HelpLIne Marketing and Development Director, Krista Bonecutter, Coriena Anderson HelpLIne administrative assistant, Sue Hanson Director HelpLine, Alyson Lanning HelpLine lead hotline specialist, and Rockwell Bonecutter. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Helpline-photo.jpg At the check presentation are, from left, Tamika Vinson-Reid HelpLIne Marketing and Development Director, Krista Bonecutter, Coriena Anderson HelpLIne administrative assistant, Sue Hanson Director HelpLine, Alyson Lanning HelpLine lead hotline specialist, and Rockwell Bonecutter. Courtesy Photo