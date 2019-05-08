Voter turnout was small, but positive, for Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — “Ecstatic, grateful, relieved and thankful,” were feelings expressed by parents, teachers and Mount Gilead Schools administrators Wednesday morning.

The Mount Gilead Schools Income Tax Levy of 0.75 percent passed Tuesday with a comfortable margin of 65.11 percent or 1,002 voting for and 34.89 percent or 537 voting against.

School Board member Matthew Griffith expressed his thanks to the community for passing the levy and then deferred to the levy committee. “The levy committee did all the work,” Griffith said. “Be sure to talk to Erin Kelty, Michelle Mounts and Brandi Salisbury.”

“Ecstatic” was the first word levy committee co-chairman Kelty thought of when asked about her feelings. Kelty went on to thank the community, parents and teachers for their support in passing the levy with a wide margin.

Art teacher Jesse Thompson said, “This will positively help Mount Gilead schools grow and expand. A strong school system produces a strong community.”

School District Treasurer Tonya Boyd added, “On behalf of the entire staff and Board of Education of Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools, a huge thank you. Your support allows us to continue offering the programs and services to our students that will prepare them for a bright future.”

Turnout was light in Mount Gilead, with a 25.6 percent going to the polls, 1,541 voting out of 6,010 registered voters.

Jon Grega, principal at Mount Gilead Middle School also was thankful.

“Thank you for your belief in Mount Gilead Schools by contributing your well-deserved earnings to make our students, schools and community the best they can be. The solid foundation we are all creating will make for a much stronger future for all of us.”

Two other issues on Morrow County ballots also saw winning numbers with Cardington Village’s 3.9 mill renewal for current expenses levy passing with 60.29 percent or 59 voting for and 39.80 percent or 39 who voted against. Cardington turnout was lowest in the county with only 7.3 percent or 98 persons of 1,346 registered voters casting a ballot.

River Valley Schools Income Tax levy of 1 percent for operating expenses was approved in both Marion and Morrow County precincts. The two precincts in Morrow County voted on the levy with 53.01 percent or 44 voting for and 46.99 percent or 39 residents voting against.

Parents, administrators express thanks for levy passage