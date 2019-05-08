Gleaners learn of Senior Center activities

Chris Willford, activities director with the Morrow County Seniors on Center, was the guest speaker during the recent meeting of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners.

During the meeting, held at the Senior Center, Wlllford related the various new opportunities being provided for the community.

Also on the agenda was a review of plans for the Gleaner’s IMPACT activities, especially those on Senior Day.

Earlier 50 backpacks were given to Chester Arbor at the state association meeting which were to be given to children placed in foster care. Additional personal items were purchased by Chester Arbor and placed in the backpacks which were given to Job and Family Services to be dispersed.

Chester Arbor’s next meeting will be held June 3 and the next IMPACT activity with the 4-H is scheduled for June 11. For information on either of these events, call 419-864-7520.

Courtesy Photo | Linda Ruehrmund