Clear Captions phones topic of Seniors meeting

Stephanie Blair addressed the topic of “Clear Captions” telephones when she spoke the Cardington Seniors during their monthly meeting held April 26 at the Senior Center.

Blair said the Clear Captions telephones began with the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act. There are 50 million Americans with hearing loss, she said. A portion of the phone charges and fees provide these phones free if needed for hearing loss. These people must have internet or wireless, high speed. They receive a typed or captioned text of what the caller has verbalized to the hearing impaired person.

The phone keeps a log of all messages received so they can review the cable system. The captions are generated by an operator and sent to the hearing impaired’s phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions paid from a federally administered fund.

Pastor Jeff Hubschman, Zion Baptist Church pastor, gave the prayer and devotions. He spoke of being retired as a teacher and now cares for his granddaughter. He also spoke of many car accidents happening near his home and asked “Is this a loss of focus when you see you’re not far from home? We should be watching as we get nearer home as God may have a plan for us near our homes.”

During the business meeting conducted by president Marie Christiano, the group agreed to moving the bench from far East Main Street Cardington to Trinity United Methodist Church, to be used by those waiting for the transit bus.

The next meeting of the seniors will be Friday, May 24. Reservations and/or cancellations should be made by noon, Thursday, May 23, by calling Seniors on Center at 419-946-4191.