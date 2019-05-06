Village fire chief set to retire

MOUNT GILEAD — Village Fire Chief Greg Young said he is retiring July 26, he confirmed at Monday night’s village council meeting.

In his letter Young said, “The spirit is willing, but the flesh is not what it once was. It has been a great pleasure to serve on the fire department over the years.”

Council member Donna Carver praised Young for his work.

“Staying under his budget and always being cordial with the public,” she said. “We thank you for so many years of serving the village.”

Young will post the position internally for two weeks, he said, as the first step to finding a replacement.

“I believe the welfare of the department would be best served by hiring from within,” he wrote.

In other business:

• Village administrator Dan Rogers said the new pump is on order for the sanitary sewer system down by the creek on South Main Street. Service will need to be done on the controls to resolve some of the operating issues. Craun Liebing will perform this service once the pump arrives.

• An area south of the hospital had the have repairs done to it because this line is an older concrete tile. The storm tile runs over top of the sanitary and it broke down and washed out. They repaired the wash out and added rift raft rock to minimize the washout in the future. The sanitary was covered back up and compacted.

• The Union Street project can’t be completed because of the rain. All that needs done is the site work and seeding.

• Pool work continues. The re-installation of the sealant of the walls was completed last week by Astro Pool. The black turn crosses inside the pool have been repainted for the swim team. The filling process will begin soon. The steel plates for the diving boards will be completed and reinstalled.

• Council re-appointed Dave Lewis, in a joint meeting with Gilead Township trustees, to fill a seat on the Union Cemetery board.

“We have kept on digging graves and mowing pretty good,” he said.

Lewis said the cemetery is need of a sexton. The position pays $300 per month.