MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

April 25-May 1

Theft

A Bank Street resident reported his prescription medication had been stolen.

Traffic offense

A vehicle was parked in front of a Rich Street residence’s driveway for a week. Owner was contacted out of town and was coming back to move the vehicle.

Animal abuse

Caller reported two juveniles on South Main Street hitting a stray cat with a stick and a hammer. Officer spoke with the mother who said she would address the issue with her children.

Warrant served

A woman was arrested at Amann Reservoir near Galion on a warrant out of Mount Gilead mayor’s court and taken to the counth’s correctional facility without incident.

Driver cited

A woman was traveling southbound on North Main Street and stopped at the intersection of High Street. A man traveling behind her struck her vehicle and caused property damage to both. He was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Drug search

Officer and K-9 partner requested to perform an open air sniff on a vehicle on State Route 42 south of the village. K-9 Nik alerted on the vehicle and a search found a syringe and a suspected bag of methamphetamines.

Vehicle fire

Officers assisted Cardington Police Department with a police cruiser caught on fire on State Route 61 in Marengo. Officer was safely out of the vehicle.

Deer struck

A motorist traveling southbound on North Main Street struck a deer that had run in front of his vehicle, causing property damage.

Television stolen

An East Elm Street resident reported multiple items taken from her household, including a 60-inch television.

Driver cited

A motorist was cited for loud exhaust and a suspended license. An open air sniff resulted in a search that yielded two marijuana pipes and paraphernalia.

Warrant

Officer and a Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a man near the railroad tracks at Westview Drive and Douglas Street. He was wanted on a warrant out of Mount Gilead mayor’s court.