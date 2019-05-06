COMMUNITY CALENDAR

May 9

Strut Your Stuff event in recognition of Senior Citizens Day. Entertainment, fellowship, lunch provided. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Morrow County Junior Fair Building. Sponsored by the Gleaners and Seniors on Center. Free, but you are asked to register by calling 419-946-4191.

May 11

Mother’s Day Brunch by Girl Scout Troop #639. Made-to-order eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and more. Fundraiser for the Troop’s Summer Girl Scout Trip to Georgia and their community service projects. $5 per person; moms are free. Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main St. 10 a.m. to noon.

Fresh Faith Community Church Annual Spring Fundraising Bazaar. American Red Cross Bloodmobile on site accepting blood donations. Silent Auction, concessions, vendors, bake sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. Funds raised will provide scholarships to kids for church camp.

Heartbeat Walk for Life. Two-mile walk with participants collecting pledges/monies to support the services and programs of the Heartbeat Pregnancy and Parenting Center. Teams encouraged to participate. For more information and to register call Heartbeat at 419-947-9397. Registration at 8:30 a.m. and walk begins at 9 a.m. at 712 Baker St.

May 15

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Chicken, party potatoes, vegetable, choice of salad, rolls dessert, drink. $8 per person; children 10 and under free. Dine-in or carry-out available.

May 17-18

Members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97, Cardington, will accept donations for Poppies. Unit members will offer the poppies at various businesses. Money donated to the Poppy program aids veterans in many ways, including medical care and housing. The official Poppy Day this year is May 24.

May 25

The 103rd Edison Alumni Banquet, social hour 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with fried chicken buffet dinner at 12:30 p.m. Plenty of parking at the white building. Cost of meal is $10 per person. Send reservations to Walter Brown, 4362 CR 24, Mount Gilead, by May 18. Questions, call him at 419-946-6961.

May 26

The Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion at Shamrock Winery, 111 C. R 25, Waldo. The event, from 5 to 9 pm, will include a casual dinner with limited wine offered. A class photo is scheduled to be taken at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 and checks can be sent to Cindy Weston, 3161 CR 168, Cardington 43315. She can be reached at 419-768-4377. Classmates are asked to bring old photos that can be shared.

Blood drives

Mount Gilead

May 13: 12 p.m.: 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St.

Johnsville

May 18: 9 a.m.: 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6808 State Route 314.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

