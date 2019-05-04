COLLEGE NEWS

Ashland University graduates

ASHLAND — The following students completed their Ashland University degree requirements following the spring 2019 semester. They graduated May 4 in spring commencement ceremonies.

Kiona Cover of Mount Gilead, Bachelor Of Arts. Cover is majoring in Psychology. Cover is a 2015 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Lauren Bood of Mount Gilead. Bood is majoring in Toxicology. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kimberly Bood of Mount Gilead. Bood is a 2015 graduate of Northmor Local High School. Bood is graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors.

Elany Brown of Fulton. Brown is majoring in Middle Grades Education. Brown is a 2010 graduate of Elgin High School.

Hannah Scott of Mount Gilead. Scott is majoring in Nursing. Scott is a 2015 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.