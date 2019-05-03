Workshops give youth experience in trades

MARION — Thirty-five youth participated in the Career Exploration Workshop for Construction and Automotive Technology that was held April 13 at the Tri-Rivers Career Center. Youth learned valuable life skills and skills they could potentially use in a career in the construction or automotive technology (AutoTech) career paths.

A number of skills taught at the workshop are ones many adults struggle to complete. For example, in AutoTech they rotated and balanced tires, changed automotive oil, completed a multi-point inspection, studied auto electronics, changed belts, and many more related tasks! Cole Perkins, an 11-year-old participant of the AutoTech workshop, said “Overall, I really, really liked the workshop.”

In the construction workshop the participants built frames for pouring concrete walls, framed wood walls for a storage shed, built their own toolbox with nameplate, operated large equipment (e.g., skid-steer or excavator), and much more!

The youth expressed their support for the workshop in their evaluations. Some of comments were, “I learned how to basically do everything,” “It was awesome” and “It was a lot of fun.” This is the second year for the dual workshop and nine returning youth chose a different workshop than they did last year.

Amanda Forquer, 4-H Educator, OSU Extension/Morrow County; David Willey, Construction Trades Academy Instructor of Tri-Rivers Career Center; and Lucas Bledsoe, AutoTech Instructor of Tri-Rivers Career Center all worked together to make this workshop a success.

Willey and Bledsoe, along with some students from their classes at Tri-Rivers, were the experts for the day. They were amazing teachers which enabled the students to easily understand the material and receive value from the information presented. They taught the basic skills needed to help make an informed decision regarding whether to pursue a career in one of these areas.

Each youth took home a toolkit to continue practicing their new skills.

In the construction career path there is a 12 percent growth rate, which is higher than the U.S. average. The AutoTech career path is experiencing a 6 percent growth rate, which is average. This shows there is a demand in these areas and our youth would benefit from pursuing these careers.

Evan Bowersmith, Cole Perkins, Dane Perkins and Parker Benner learn about the electronics of a car. Carri Jagger, OSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator/Morrow County, helps Gage Bowersmith construct his toolbox that each youth built and was able to take home with them along with their new set of tools.

By Amanda Forquer 4-H Educator

To learn about the Career Exploration Workshops and to see what topics we are covering next, go to www.go.osu.edu/careerexploration. Questions? Contact Amanda Forquer, forquer.13@osu.edu.

