Post office plans Stamp Out Hunger drive

The Cardington Post Office is participating in the 27th annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday, May 11.

The drive is coordinated in hundreds of branches around the country where preparations are being finalized.

“Too many people in this country are going hungry,” NALC President Fredric Rolanda said. “We know this to be true because we see it as we deliver to every address in the United States at least six days a week.”

Statistics indicate that nearly 50 million Americans are unsure of where their next meal is coming from and that includes millions of children, senior citizens and military veterans.

The food drive collected 71.6 million pounds of non perishable food in 2018.

Postal officials ask that the food be put in bags and attached to the mail box on rural routes and on the porch near the mail box in villages.