Third graders make Shelfies

MOUNT GILEAD — Third grade students at Park Avenue Elementary School showed off the results of their “Shelfie” reading project this year.

Third grader Marshall Hand explained that as they finish reading a book, they get to put a Shelfie sticker in the hall that represents the book title they read. It is made to look like a book binding on a book shelf. Then as they read more books they can stack the Shelfie stickers like books on a shelf.

Hand said that at the last count they estimated they had all read a total of 875 books since they started this winter. The three third grades participating were Maggie McElroy, Kim Porter and Lyndsay Wyeth.

Favorite books named by the students were: Son of Neptune, Dragon Rider, Nate the Great, Scholastic Encyclopedia of Animals, and Dork Diaries Seven.

“They really like the adventure stories,” McElroy said.

“Students enjoyed reading a series of books, and this was a great way to keep track of the different titles. Many students set goals for themselves for how many books they wanted to read and when they wanted them completed. It became very self-motivating. Also students would talk more about what they were reading and share book titles with friends.”

Third graders in Mrs. McElroy’s third grade class stand beside their Shelfies in the hall. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_IMG_20190425_115613.jpg Third graders in Mrs. McElroy’s third grade class stand beside their Shelfies in the hall.