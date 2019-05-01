Cardington-Lincoln High School junior girls selected to attend Buckeye Girls State are shown in this photo The girls are sponsored by Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97 of the American Legion. From left: Linda Snyder, Unit 97; Carey Ballinger, school guidance counselor; Grace Struck and Chantress DeWitt, BGS delegate. At right is Pat McAvoy, Unit 97. Buckeye Girls State is June 16 –22 at the University of Mount Union.
