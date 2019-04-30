4-H COUNTRY GUYS AND GALS

Country Guys and Gals 4-H Club held its first meeting in March. We currently have 25 members, 5 Clover Buds and 2 advisors.

Advisors are Jana Worner and Lisa Beck.

We went over important business for the up coming year. We had sign-up sheets for demonstrations, show and tells and refreshments. We held our second meeting April 14.

Elected officers are: President Ashley Huffine; Vice President Sicily Carrick; Secretary Morgan Beck; Treasurer Claire Butcher; News Reporter Megan Beck and Safety-Health Shay Irwin.

Recreation is shared by Wyatt Irwin, Owen Halt, Kaden Gall, and David Zieber. Community Service Ethan Hinton

We had 2 demonstrations Kendal Bailey on the different colors of German Shepherd dogs and Ashtyn Gall on where to properly give a goat a shot.

We discussed when to do trash bash, after getting rained out 2 times we finally picked up 110 pounds on April 22. Members collected a lot of trash this year including 2 mattresses. That is officially our club’s biggest find.

Other members in the club include Lia Alexander, Serenity Bailey, Landon, Logan and Lyla Bishop, Bradley Butcher, Violet Carrick, Chase, Hunter and Page Elswick, Katie Snider, Jesse and McKenzie West, Braxton Worner, Maddison Halt, Kaylynn Smith and Allison Zieber.

Country Guys and Gals 4-H Club collected trash last month.