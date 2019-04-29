MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

April 22-28
Animal call, SR 61, Washington.
Burglary, SR 309, Washington.
Theft, SR 42, Gilead.
Neighbor dispute, Road 211, Bennington.
Suspicious person, Chesterville.
Harassment, SR 61, Lincoln.
Animal call, Road 233, Harmony.
Suspicious person, Road 26, Harmony.
Disabled vehicle, SR 95, Gilead.
Assist other Agency, Mount Gilead.
Neighbor dispute, Edison.
Assist other Agency, SR 314, Troy.
Alarm, SR 314, Perry
Suspicious person, Road 187, Harmony.
Domestic, Road 80, Perry.
Stolen vehicle, SR 97, Troy.
Neighbor dispute, Road 191, Harmony.
Suspicious person, Edison.
Suspicious person, SR 95, Chester.
Domestic, SR 19, Chester.
Forgery, Road 21, Westfield.
Burglary, Edison.
Burglary in progress, Road 24, Peru.
Harassment, SR 19, North Bloomfield.
Missing person, Road 108, Franklin.
Theft, Edison.
Domestic, Road 98, Franklin.
Animal call, I-71, Perry.
Domestic, Road 216, Bennington.
Domestic, Cardington.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Chester.
Domestic, Road 156, Westfield.
Animal call, Road 127, Gilead.
Theft, RD 183, Chester.
Suspicious person, Road 114, Harmony.
Domestic, Road 124, Lincoln.
Theft, SR 42, Westfield.