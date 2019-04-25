Blackburn serves at Sonset Solutions

CEDARVILLE — For many students, spring break is a time of rest and relaxation from their studies, but for Cedarville University Elec Engineering student Joshua Blackburn of Mount Gilead, the week off was spent using his engineering skills to serve Sonset Solutions, a technological missions organization in Elkhart, Indiana.

Sonset Solutions’ mission is to provide technology-based solutions to advance the gospel worldwide. They believe that technology is an avenue to engage people in gospel conversations. Every year, Sonset Solutions equips more than 100 different ministries worldwide with tools, devices, information and support services that will help make their work more effective.

Cedarville University has worked with Sonset Solutions since 1986, when the mission organization first began.

Students on Cedarville’s team served in different areas of the plant and assisted in a variety of projects.

Blackburn worked on projects related to Sonset’s power protection systems. Ministry partners in third-world countries often do not receive adequate electrical power, which impacts their radio and computer equipment. Blackburn worked on assembling and testing a power monitoring system that would allow Sonset to remotely monitor and log the voltage levels of multiple power grids.

“This trip showed me a great deal of the sort of technical work that goes on behind the scenes of missions outreaches and the importance of technical people in the missions field,” Blackburn said. “It was one of the most fun and educational weeks I have ever had.”

Cedarville University student Joshua Blackburn receives an appreciation award for serving with Sonset Solutions over spring break. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_Joshua_Blackburn.jpeg Cedarville University student Joshua Blackburn receives an appreciation award for serving with Sonset Solutions over spring break. Courtesy Photo

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

