Issues to be decided in May election

MOUNT GILEAD — Voters in Morrow County will consider three issues that will be on the ballot in a Special Election Tuesday, May.

• Cardington Village residents will decide on a renewal of a 3.9 mills levy for 5 years for current expenses.

• Mount Gilead School District are asking voters to approve a 0.75 percent income tax levy for five years for current operating expenses.

• River Valley School District has a 1 percent income tax levy for five years for current operating expenses.

Twenty-four precincts will be open for voting in Morrow County May 7. A complete listing of precinct locations is on the Board of Elections website at: www.morrowcountyohio.gov at drop down Administration, Board of Elections.

On the website you can find your voting location, view the sample ballot and look up your registration.

Early voting is available at the Board of Election office at 619 W. Marion Road in Mount Gilead from April 9-26 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., April 29-May 3 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, May 5 from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. and Monday May 6 from 1 p.m.-2p.m.

Vote at the polls on Election Day Tuesday, May 7. Board of Elections phone number is 419-946-4026.

Mount Gilead Schools Superintendent Jeff Thompson spoke at the Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club lunch meeting April 24. He talked about the levy that is on the May 7 ballot.