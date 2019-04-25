Earth Day event features Tomorrow Center Players

On May 7 at the Mount Gilead State Park, members from The Tomorrow Center Players will perform an original play created just for them. Second Grade students from around Morrow County will be treated to a performance of, “Detective Russ T. Kann and the Mystery of the Missing Box.” Two performances, 11:15 and 11:55 a.m., and no cost. It will be on the stage at the park. Many thanks to the students, staff and administration of TC and to Susie Sexton and Jamie Byrne. Cast members are, from left: (Detective Kann ) Kyah Miller, (Plastique Carton) Shawn McClure, (back center) Kamryn Burge, (Crystal C. Glass – seated) Cheyenne Patrick, (Assistant Director – stage manager) Zach Albright, (Loretta Landfill) Christina Bullen and (Narrator R. Sy Clabel – front/seated) Tyler Clark).

On May 7 at the Mount Gilead State Park, members from The Tomorrow Center Players will perform an original play created just for them. Second Grade students from around Morrow County will be treated to a performance of, “Detective Russ T. Kann and the Mystery of the Missing Box.” Two performances, 11:15 and 11:55 a.m., and no cost. It will be on the stage at the park. Many thanks to the students, staff and administration of TC and to Susie Sexton and Jamie Byrne. Cast members are, from left: (Detective Kann ) Kyah Miller, (Plastique Carton) Shawn McClure, (back center) Kamryn Burge, (Crystal C. Glass – seated) Cheyenne Patrick, (Assistant Director – stage manager) Zach Albright, (Loretta Landfill) Christina Bullen and (Narrator R. Sy Clabel – front/seated) Tyler Clark). https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_TCPlayers.jpg On May 7 at the Mount Gilead State Park, members from The Tomorrow Center Players will perform an original play created just for them. Second Grade students from around Morrow County will be treated to a performance of, “Detective Russ T. Kann and the Mystery of the Missing Box.” Two performances, 11:15 and 11:55 a.m., and no cost. It will be on the stage at the park. Many thanks to the students, staff and administration of TC and to Susie Sexton and Jamie Byrne. Cast members are, from left: (Detective Kann ) Kyah Miller, (Plastique Carton) Shawn McClure, (back center) Kamryn Burge, (Crystal C. Glass – seated) Cheyenne Patrick, (Assistant Director – stage manager) Zach Albright, (Loretta Landfill) Christina Bullen and (Narrator R. Sy Clabel – front/seated) Tyler Clark). Courtesy Photo