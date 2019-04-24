MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through April 23

Brandon Bump and Raven Lowe.

Joseph Clark and Lisa Clark.

Timothy Coey and Kerry Heslin.

Ethan Fulk and Sarah Morris.

Samuel Halligan and Whitney Fisher

Dustin Robinson and Catherine Dudley.

Robert Tinch and Kelli Vannatten.

Colin Woody and Hannah Lucius.

PROBATE COURT

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Mildred H. Petruska.

Entry approving settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Chester Willard Baxter.

Application for transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Thomas Anthony Moran Jr.

Certificate of transfer in estate of David L. Swanger.

Hearing notice in estate of Robert Louis Thomas Jr.

Motion to compel discovery in estate of Vernon D. Todd.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Margaret B. Butterfield.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Michael D. Schelb.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Brenda Rose Wolfhope.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Byron Clair Bardo.

Certificate of death filed in estate of Coreta K. Ballam.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Donald Jay Powell.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Gwen E. Tomlin.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Evelyn G. Linder.

Inventory and appraisal; motion to dispense with appraisal of real estate and to adopt county auditor’s current appraised value in estate of William E. Saum.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Carolyn E. Finch.

Waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Ilena Mae Sturgeon.

Motion to dispense with appraisal in estate of Jerry Burkhart.

Waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Russell C. Price.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Chrissy Anne Keckler.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Melvin C. Johnson.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Gay D. Eastridge.

Application to probate will in estate of Frances Lucille Barnett.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Alice Edna Pickering.

Changing notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Betty L. Richardson.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Norman Dee Boggs.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Hermes O. Hankins.

Appointment of appraiser; certificate of death filed; application to relieve estate from administration with waivers in estate of Linda Lee Martin.

Certificate of death filed; appointment of appraiser; notice to administrator of estate recovery program in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Certificate of death filed; application to relieve estate from administration in estate of Bernice Wilson.

Certificate of death filed; waiver of right to administer; appointment of appraiser; notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Mickey Jay Beck.

Certificate of death filed; application for certificate of transfer; waiver of notice of probate of will; entry waiving appraisal of real estate; entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Jack Spayde.