Highland student to receive Eagle Scout honor

MOUNT VERNON — An Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony is planned for four boys who will earn their rank on Memorial Day, May 27.

Justin Allen Thomas of rural Fredericktown is a senior at Highland High School, taking full-time classes at OSU. He will graduate in the top 10 percent of his class and plans to pursue an accounting degree to be a CPA.

Thomas is a member of Highland FFA, Highland Horticulture Club, Highland Math Club and St. Vincent Youth Group. He also is a Knox County 4-H member for nearly 10 years, serving as treasurer for several years. He has been a Boy Scout for 9 years and is a National Youth Leadership Training, Order of the Arrow.

They have been friends for many years and have belonged to the same Troop 0332 in Mount Vernon, through the Saint Vincent de Paul parish. They have been to countless summer camps and campouts together, have enjoyed many paintball and bonfire outings, served together in church as altar servers and members of the youth group, and genuinely have formed lifelong friendships that they will always remember and cherish.

Their leaders are outstanding men that have pushed the boys to succeed, and they have been very fortunate to have such strong faithful role models. The boys have encouraged each other and helped each other through the years to earn the Eagle accomplishment together.

The other three are Hudson Isaac Smith, home-schooled student from Mount Vernon; Luke David Whitacre, a junior at Mount Vernon High School, and Joseph Michael Hedge, a senior at Clear Fork High School.

The ceremony will be after the Memorial Day Parade in Mount Vernon at 12:30 p.m. at Knox Pavilion at the Ariel Foundation Park.

