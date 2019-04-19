Business After Hours, sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, was held at First Federal Bank of Ohio in Mount Gilead on April 18. It was a meet and greet to introduce new branch manager Cody Higley. Employees, from left, are back row: Rachael Peterson, Cody Higley, Laura Sizemore, Patrick Moodispaugh, Joe Clime, Steve Keen and Don Plotts. Front row: Deanna Bowling, Makeylee Elkin, Katie Keckler, Leiann Waddell and Hannah French.

Business After Hours, sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, was held at First Federal Bank of Ohio in Mount Gilead on April 18. It was a meet and greet to introduce new branch manager Cody Higley. Employees, from left, are back row: Rachael Peterson, Cody Higley, Laura Sizemore, Patrick Moodispaugh, Joe Clime, Steve Keen and Don Plotts. Front row: Deanna Bowling, Makeylee Elkin, Katie Keckler, Leiann Waddell and Hannah French. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_FirstFederal.jpg Business After Hours, sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, was held at First Federal Bank of Ohio in Mount Gilead on April 18. It was a meet and greet to introduce new branch manager Cody Higley. Employees, from left, are back row: Rachael Peterson, Cody Higley, Laura Sizemore, Patrick Moodispaugh, Joe Clime, Steve Keen and Don Plotts. Front row: Deanna Bowling, Makeylee Elkin, Katie Keckler, Leiann Waddell and Hannah French. Courtesy Photo | Brenda Harden