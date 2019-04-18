Cardington to sell vehicles

During its regular meeting April 15, Cardington Village council authorized village administrator Danny Wood to sell certain village property valued in excess of $1,000 per item, belonging to the village’s water, sewer, street and police departments and to enter into contracts for the sale of the equipment.

Items to be sold via sealed bid include a 2002 Ford Ranger; 2002 Honda CRV and New Holland Tractor.

In other matters:

• Council also approved a resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges in the total amount of $5,211.67.

• Police Chief James Wallace extended thanks to the Marion Police department for the free use of the driving simulator which the department took to the local high school for use by the students before the annual Prom.

• Gary Crum, fire chief, said the department has made 60 runs this year and he said the department had spent five to six hours cleaning the local swimming pool. “It’s all clean and read to open,” he said.

• Fiscal Agent Deb Fry said the soccer program is doing great.

• As in the past, the village agreed to fill the pool with water for no charge. Voting no on the motion was councilman Tim Abraham.

• Fry submitted bills totaling $56,190.89 that were approved for payment.

Among them was one that she noted was the final lease payment on the 2017 police cruiser in the amount of $12,673.57.

• Referring to House Bill 62, the gas tax increase, Fry said the approval of this bill reflects a 10.5-cent increase in gas taxes. She further noted that the Ohio Municipal League has done an estimation of local gas tax revenues based on this new bill for the village and that our gas tax revenues should increase over $47,000 annually.

• Wood said there have been two pre-bid meetings on the water treatment plant upgrade project. He said the meetings have been well attended and the bidding will be competitive. There was to be one more pre-bid meeting Wednesday, April 17, at 2 pm for the project.

He also described the finding of an old sewer built by the WPA during the 1930s.