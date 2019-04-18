Local author visits Cardington library

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library celebrated National Library Week with Edgar Award-winning local author, Mindy McGinnis. The Mingle with Mindy event on April 8 was an opportunity for guests to purchase signed copies of the Cardington resident’s eighth book.

“Heroine” is a compassionate, compelling, and terrifying story about a high school softball player’s addiction to opioids. This cautionary tale is a young adult fiction work that will help readers understand how heroin can infiltrate even the most promising lives. (Kirkus Starred Review).

Mindy shared with the audience how she developed her idea for the book. She knew she wanted to write about the opioid crisis but needed a storyline before her creative juices could flow. That came while cheering on the Cardington Pirate’s girls’ softball team during tournament play last year.

It was a natural merging of ideas that resulted in a positively captivating story but only after several months of grinding research into the unfamiliar territory of drug use and addiction. Being an athlete herself, that part of writing the story was easy for Mindy and her fans are loving the end result.

Mindy’s visit to her hometown library came during National Library Week 2019 observed April 7-13. With the theme “Libraries = Strong Communities”, National Library Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support.

Free e-waste recycling

Time is running out to take advantage of the free e-waste recycling event at the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library. The library is partnering with Accurate IT Services for a second year to help keep waste out of Ohio landfills.

During April, the library will be a collection site for the community to drop off computer and electronic items to be recycled. Bring your items to 128 E. Main St., during library hours 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The collection box is inside. Please do not leave items outside.

Some examples of the e-waste accepted are computers and computer accessories, printers, scanners, phones, LCD/LED/Plasma/DLP televisions, cabling, power cords, cable boxes, electric motors, batteries and chargers, small appliances, cameras, stereo equipment, musical equipment, power tools, Christmas lights, and much more. For a complete list, visit the library website at www.cardingtonlibrary.org.

Call the library at 419-864-8181 if you have any questions about this free service being offered only during the month of April.

Marc Wells, digital literacy trainer, holds items recycled at the library. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_Marc-with-e-waste-04162019_opt.jpg Marc Wells, digital literacy trainer, holds items recycled at the library. Courtesy Photos Some audience members gather for a picture with Mindy following a discussion about “Heroine.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_Mingle-w-Mindy-04082019-4-_opt.jpg Some audience members gather for a picture with Mindy following a discussion about “Heroine.” Courtesy Photos