The Baptist Brothers to perform

The public is invited to attend the Spring Benefit Concert for Ohio Central Bible College. The event will be held on Friday, May 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. The benefit is being held at the church through the courtesy of the congregation. Singing to the Glory of God will be The Baptist Brothers from Mount Gilead. A freewill offering will support the Christian academic programs of Ohio Central Bible College and refreshments will be served. Call Mark Phillips at 419946-5576 for more information.

