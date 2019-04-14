COMMUNITY CALENDAR

April 20

Easter Egg Hunt at Williamsport United Methodist Church State Route 42; 9 a.m.

April 25

Morrow County Republican Women’s Club kickoff membership meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 619 W Marion Road, Mountt Gilead. Topic is the art of flower arranging and how to attract bluebirds. They welcome all Morrow County women who have an interest in furthering conservative values and making a difference in the community.

Book Club with Annie at Mount Gilead Public Library. Special guest author Mindy McGinnis will discuss her novel The Female of the Species as well as her new release Heroine; 6:30-8 p.m.

April 27

The Morrow County First Families luncheon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 East High Street, Mount Gilead. Meeting time is 11:30 with lunch at noon. Cost is $10. per person and payable at the door. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Genealogy Annex at 419-947-5866 during open hours or call or text Ann Artrip at 419-544-4437. Reservations must be made no later than April 20.. Following lunch and the induction ceremony, we will have a visit from Elizabeth Van Lew (portrayed by Chris Petee), a Civil War spy, who will share stories of her adventures as a spy for the Northern Army. Meeting is open to the public.

Hearts For Hospice dinner, 5 p.m.; tickets $15. Live auction, 7 p.m.; bake sale, 50/50 raffle, annual awards, Cardington-Lincoln High School. Purchase dinner tickets at hospicemorrowcounty.org or call 419-946-9822.

Drug takeback, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kroger parking lot, Mount Gilead. Medication disposal boxes available. Prescription pills, over-the-counter medications, samples, vitamins and pet meds are accepted. Please remove all prescription labels before arrival. Sponsored by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, United Way, Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention of Morrow County, Kroger and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission.

Morrow County EMS & 911 Center PR committee garage sale. Morrow County 911 Center, 140 S. Main St., Mount Gilead. 9 a.m-5 p.m. They are collecting fans for local residents in need. Bring in a box fan and they will give you 50 percent off your garage sale purchase.

April 28

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center will host its first ‘egg-stravaganza,’ 2-4 p.m. Kids and families will participate in a fact-finding ‘egg’ hunt, make a fact book from recycled materials, listen to spring stories, enjoy activities and take home a plant-able ice cream cone seed cup. Light refreshments. Home Road, directly behind the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

ECO Center, 5th annual Community Earth Day Celebration, noon-4 p.m., 1757 County Road 59, Caledonia.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_calendar-2.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.