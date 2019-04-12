Pounding it out for Mount Gilead Schools

The Citizens for Mount Gilead Schools, along with the Pound Pro instructors of Wolfpak Martial Arts, held a “pound” exercise event on Wednesday, April 10 at Mount Gilead High School.

The “Pound Pros” (Courtnie Howell, Iris Mitchell, Mary Wheeler, and Brittney Fields) who normally instruct classes at Wolfpak Martial Arts on Main Street, volunteered their instruction time and also collected items that were raffled off at the event.

The pound exercise event was attended by 40 students, parents, teachers and administrators.

Raffle items collected were supplied by local vendors and donors (Brandy VanHoose, Grill & Chill, Morrow County Dental, Never Ending Ink Studio, On the Square Antiques, Tara Lawyer, Tammy Brooks, 8 Sisters Bakery, and the Pound Pros) to raise funds for the Citizens for Mount Gilead Schools Committee.

The Citizens of Mount Gilead Schools extends an invitation to their next event where community members can gain information about the upcoming 0.75 percent income tax levy.

“Noodles and Music Dinner” will be held Wednesday, April 17 at the Park Avenue Elementary cafeteria. This event will showcase Mount Gilead students in the Park Avenue music groups, MGHS Jazz Band, and the MGHS Show Choir. It is from 6-8 p.m.

The event will be a freewill donation. Members of the Citizens of Mount Gilead Schools, Administration and Board Members will be in attendance to answer any questions you may have in regards to the upcoming levy.

Questions can be directly submitted to Jeff Thompson, School District Superindent at jeffthompson@mgschools.org, or Tonya Board, School District Treasurer at tboyd@mgschools.org.

Early voting is happening now at the Board of Elections, 619 W. Marion St., Mount Gilead.

Early voting hours for May apecial election 2019: Monday thru Friday, April 9 – April 26 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday, April 29th – May 3, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday May 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday May 5, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday May 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.