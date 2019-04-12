MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

April 4-10

Drugs found

Officer assisted deputy with a traffic stop and probable cause search. Marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

Domestic

A domestic dispute on North Rich Street was investigated.

Theft reported

A Lee Street resident reported items stolen from inside his vehicle.

Assault claim

A woman claimed she was assaulted by another woman on Westview Drive.

Suspicious vehicle

Someone reported a red van parked near Lock N Store on South Street. Upon arrival officer found the vehicle gone and all of the storage units shut.

Warnings given

A man and a woman on West High Street were found to be highly intoxicated and yelling. They had a verbal argument. Both advised they sere unable to leave and both were given verbal disorderly conduct warnings and instructed to remain civil.

Driver cited

A woman as cited and released for driving under suspension and expired registration.

Report of shots

A man said he had been shot at while delivering papers on Road 116 at Road 121. No evidence to support the report was found.

Disorderly conduct

An incident on West High Street resulted in a man cited for disorderly conduct.

Crash, citation

A man driving on Chartwell Street was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Lee Street. The woman driving the second vehicle was cited for a stop sign violation.

Claim of threat

A man said another man pulled a gun on him in the parking lot of the school playground on North Cherry Street. No individual was found at the location.

Drugs found

Staff at a retail store on Marion Road found a small container of what appeared to be drugs in it. Officer took the container and it will be disposed of properly.

Resident cited

A resident heard gunshots on Bank Street. A man was cited for discharging a firearm inside the corporation limits.

Warrant issued

A woman was found to have an active warrant out of Lexington Mayor’s Court. She was taken into custody and to the Richland County line by a Sheriff’s deputy.

Paraphernalia, gun found

Two people were found sleeping in their vehicle in the Kroger parking lot. One of them had a warrant out of Knox County, and drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm were discovered in the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to Knox County.

Drug charges

A woman was found with two empty aerosol cans in the bathroom of a business on West Marion Road. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and released. She was arrested for using harmful intoxicants.