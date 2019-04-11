Thacker recognized at Highland

Wednesday night at the Highland School Board meeting, school board member Eric Thacker was recognized by Kim Miller-Smith from the Ohio School Boards Association for his commitment and service to the Highland Local School District for the past 10 years.

