Thacker recognized at Highland

Wednesday night at the Highland School Board meeting, school board member Eric Thacker was recognized by Kim Miller-Smith from the Ohio School Boards Association for his commitment and service to the Highland Local School District for the past 10 years.

Courtesy Photo | Highland Schools

