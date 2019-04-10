COLLEGE NEWS

Residents earn degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.

Margaret Lacy of Edison has earned her Bachelor of Science, Business – Healthcare Management.

Kelly Garlinger of Marengo has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8).

Jennifer Voltz of Mount Gilead has earned her Bachelor of Science, Business – Healthcare Management.

The online, nonprofit university held its commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.